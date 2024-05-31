News & Insights

Markets
IVVD

Invivyd Gains Alignment With FDA On Rapid Pathway For Options Against Symptomatic COVID-19

May 31, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Invivyd (IVVD) announced general alignment with the FDA on an expedient, repeatable immunobridging pathway to future potential emergency use authorizations for serial, monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of symptomatic COVID-19. The pathway provides for the establishment of a registrational clinical trial protocol that could obviate the need to submit a new protocol for the evaluation of each new mAb, streamlining the process required to evaluate new mAbs in compact clinical programs envisioned to include hundreds of participants exposed to a new mAb, with the specific number of exposures to be determined in consultation with the FDA.

Utilizing the framework, Invivyd plans to rapidly move towards a registrational clinical trial of VYD2311 that evaluates intravenous and potentially other routes of administration.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.