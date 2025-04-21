Markets
IVVD

Invivyd Enters $30 Mln Term Loan Facility With Silicon Valley Bank

April 21, 2025 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Invivyd (IVVD) has signed a $30 million term loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. The deal allows for drawdown of capital in the future if certain conditions and milestones are met.

"We are pleased to have secured this term loan facility ahead of important anticipated catalysts, including gaining alignment with the FDA on the regulatory pathway of our pipeline candidate, VYD2311," said Bill Duke, CFO of Invivyd.

VYD2311 is a monoclonal antibody candidate being developed for COVID-19 to continue to address the urgent need for new prophylactic and therapeutic options.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IVVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.