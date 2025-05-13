INVIVYD Earnings Preview: Recent $IVVD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INVIVYD ($IVVD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $35,139,336 and earnings of -$0.03 per share.

INVIVYD Insider Trading Activity

INVIVYD insiders have traded $IVVD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVVD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRANCE MCGUIRE has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 1,621,322 shares for an estimated $836,953.

INVIVYD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of INVIVYD stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

