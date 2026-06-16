BioTech
IVVD

Invivyd Completes Enrollment In Phase 3 LIBERTY Trial Of VYD2311 For COVID-19

June 16, 2026 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced completion of participant enrollment in the Phase 3 LIBERTY clinical trial of VYD2311 for the COVID-19 indication.

VYD2311 is an investigational monoclonal antibody or mAb candidate designed to neutralize contemporary virus lineages, especially SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19. The FDA granted fast-track designation for VYD2311.

LIBERTY is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind study designed to evaluate the safety, serum virus-neutralizing antibody responses, and pharmacokinetics of VYD2311. This includes an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment, an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and the co-administration of VYD2311 with the mRNA vaccine.

The primary endpoint is to assess the side effects and tolerability of the COVID antibody compared to the vaccine over a period of seven days, with evaluations through day six.

The company stated that the Phase 3 trial will compare the safety and tolerability of its investigational COVID-19 mAb VYD2311 with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, it will investigate the safety and immunological effects of co-administering VYD2311 alongside the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The total enrollment for the trial is approximately 210 participants.

Invivyd expects to report data from the LIBERTY trial in the third quarter of 2026.

IVVD is currently trading at $0.834, down 3.89%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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