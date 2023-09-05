Invivyd Appoints William Duke As New CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD) announced Tuesday the appointment of William Duke as Chief Financial Officer. Duke will lead Invivyd's financial strategy to support the company's continued growth.

Duke has more than 25 years of finance, accounting, and operations experience, including over a decade of senior leadership experience in the biotechnology industry.

Prior to joining Invivyd, Duke served as the CFO of Apexigen, Inc. and CFO of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., where he led the successful completion of multiple financings.

Prior to Kaleido Biosciences, he was Chief Financial Officer of Pulmatrix, Inc., where he helped negotiate the company's first product partnership and led the successful completion of several public offerings.

Prior to that, he held senior financial leadership roles at Valeritas, Inc. and Genzyme Corp., where he helped in the sale of the company to Sanofi.

