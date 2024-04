(RTTNews) - Invivyd, Inc. (IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company, Friday said in a statement that it appointed Jeremy Gowler as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately to succeed Dave Hering.

David Hering ceased serving as its CEO effective April 11, the company said in a filing with SEC.

Invivyd is on the look out for a permanent CEO.

