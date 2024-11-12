Invivyd announces manuscript preprint conveying data from CANOPY Phase 3 trial

Invivyd (IVVD) announced that a manuscript preprint conveying data from the CANOPY Phase 3 clinical trial of pemivibart, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19, including long-term protection shown versus recent JN.1 sublineages at low residual titers, was uploaded to MedRxiv, and a preprint describing a novel approach for predicting mAb activity was uploaded to BioRxiv.

