News & Insights

Stocks
IVVD

Invivyd announces manuscript preprint conveying data from CANOPY Phase 3 trial

November 12, 2024 — 08:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Invivyd (IVVD) announced that a manuscript preprint conveying data from the CANOPY Phase 3 clinical trial of pemivibart, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19, including long-term protection shown versus recent JN.1 sublineages at low residual titers, was uploaded to MedRxiv, and a preprint describing a novel approach for predicting mAb activity was uploaded to BioRxiv.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IVVD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.