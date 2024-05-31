News & Insights

Invivyd Announces Executive Leadership Shakeup and Strategic FDA Alignment

May 31, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

Invivyd (IVVD) just unveiled an update.

Invivyd, Inc. recently underwent significant leadership changes, with the departure of Jeremy Gowler as its interim CEO, COO, and CCO, and the appointment of William Duke, Jr. as the new principal executive officer from May 30, 2024. Duke, a seasoned professional with over 25 years in finance and senior leadership roles in biotech, continues to serve as CFO and will lead the company following Gowler’s exit on June 29, 2024. Additionally, Timothy Lee has been named Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company’s executive team. These changes come amid Invivyd’s strategic alignment with the FDA on an innovative approach for potential emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies.

