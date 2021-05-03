InVivo signs deal to buy French agribusiness rival Soufflet

Adds detail

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Cooperative group InVivo has signed a deal to acquire fellow French agricultural business Soufflet, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

The deal, which follows exclusive negotiations that began in January, could be completed by the end of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance, they said.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the statement and the companies later declined to give any financial details of the agreement.

The companies have said the tie-up will produce a group with about 10 billion euros ($12.0 billion) in sales that would be among the largest players in Europe's agricultural sector.

InVivo Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres said last week that he also wanted the Soufflet takeover to be a step towards creating a European giant in the future able to compete with global crop merchants.

InVivo, a grouping of nearly 200 farmer-owned cooperatives, has activities spanning grain trading, farm supplies, garden retail and wine distribution.

Family-owned Soufflet, which is to remain a separate business after the InVivo takeover, is more focused on cereals through trading, flour milling and malt production.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

