Commodities

Invivo signs deal to buy French agribusiness rival Soufflet

Publisher
Reuters
Published

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Cooperative group InVivo has signed a deal to acquire fellow French agricultural business Soufflet, the companies said in a statement on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

The deal, which follows exclusive negotiations that began in January, could be completed by the end of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance, they said.

