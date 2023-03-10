InVivo seeks longer-term control in Casino-Teract retail tie-up

Refiles to remove extraneous word in second paragraph

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Agribusiness cooperative InVivo wants to have the possibility in the medium term to take control of a French retail grouping being negotiated between Casino CASP.PA and Teract TRACT.PA, InVivo Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres said on Friday.

Debt-laden supermarket chain Casino and smaller food retailer Teract, which is majority owned by InVivo, have entered exclusive talks aimed at creating a retail network controlled by Casino and a food business controlled by InVivo.

"We're taking a minority stake but we could become the majority owner in future," Blandinieres said of the potential retail tie-up between Casino and Teract.

"It would be a potential option in a three to five year timeline," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

