InVivo expects to sign Soufflet takeover deal within two weeks

Adds detail

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French cooperative InVivo expects to sign an agreement to buy rival agribusiness Soufflet in the next two weeks, InVivo's chief executive said on Wednesday.

InVivo announced in January it was entering exclusive talks to acquire Soufflet and create a combined group with about 10 billion euros ($12 billion) in sales.

"We should arrive at the signing in the next 10 to 15 days," InVivo Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres told reporters. "We have covered 95% of the ground."

The deal will then be presented to European Union and national antitrust bodies for review, with regulatory clearance expected to take three to nine months, Blandinieres said during an online news conference.

InVivo, a grouping of nearly 200 farmer-owned cooperatives, and century-old family firm Soufflet are among the largest players in the French agricultural sector, the European Union's biggest.

The enlarged group will house grain trading activities along with Soufflet's flour milling and malt production and InVivo's wine distribution and garden retail business.

Soufflet will remain separate within the combined group.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Clarke)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.