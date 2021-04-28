Commodities

InVivo expects to sign Soufflet takeover deal within two weeks

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Sybille de La Hamaide. Reuters
Published

French cooperative group InVivo expects to sign an agreement to acquire agribusiness peer Soufflet in the next two weeks, InVivo's CEO said on Wednesday.

"We should arrive at the signing in the next 10-15 days," InVivo Chief Executive Thierry Blandinieres told reporters. "We have covered 95% of the ground."

InVivo had announced in January it was entering exclusive talks to acquire Soufflet and create a combined group with around 10 billion euros ($12 billion) in sales.

($1 = 0.8284 euros)

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Jane Merriman)

