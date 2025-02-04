Invitation Homes Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ), a leading provider of single-family home rentals, is committed to offering high-quality homes and exceptional service to residents across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company manages a diverse portfolio of well-maintained homes in desirable neighborhoods. With a market cap of $19.1 billion , Invitation Homes leverages innovation and strategic investments to enhance the rental experience, providing comfortable and convenient living solutions for families nationwide.

Shares of Invitation Homes have underperformed the broader market over the past year. INVH stock is down 6% over the past 52 weeks compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 20.9% gains over the same time frame. In 2025, INVH stock dropped 2.9%, lagging behind SPX’s 1.9% returns on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, INVH has also trailed the Residential REIT ETF’s ( HAUS ) 16.1% returns over the past 52 weeks.

On Dec. 26, Invitation Homes declined marginally as rising 10-year Treasury yields, reaching a seven-month high, weighed on housing demand and pressured homebuilder-related stocks.

Invitation Homes' shares dropped 5.5% following its Q3 earnings release on Oct. 30. Total revenue rose 6.9% year-over-year to $660 million. Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) per share grew 7.2% to $0.38. Same Store NOI improved by 3.9% year-over-year, driven by 3.6% growth in Same Store Core Revenues and a 3.1% rise in Same Store Core Operating Expenses. The same store's average occupancy remained strong at 97%, which aligns with the prior year.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2024, analysts expect Invitation Homes' Funds from Operations (FFO) per share to grow 3.4% year over year to $1.83. The company has consistently surpassed consensus FFO per share estimates in its quarterly reports.

Among the 22 analysts covering the INVH stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 13 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts recommending a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 30, Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) analyst James Feldman maintained a “ Hold ” rating on Invitation Homes with a price target of $34, implying a potential upside of 9.5%.

INVH's mean price target of $36.15 represents a premium of 16.4% to current price levels. The Street-high target of $40 indicates a potential upside of 28.8% from current price levels.

