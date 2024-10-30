Invitation Homes raises FY24 core FFO view to $1.86-$1.90, consensus $1.88

16:29 EDT Invitation Homes (INVH) raises FY24 core FFO view to $1.86-$1.90, consensus $1.88

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INVH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.