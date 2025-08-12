Invitation Homes Prices Public Offering Of $600 Mln Of 4.950% Senior Notes Due 2033

Markets
(RTTNews) - Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) announced that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP, has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2033. The Notes were priced at 99.477% of the principal amount and will mature on January 15, 2033.

The offering is expected to close on August 15, 2025. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC, and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of a portion of the Operating Partnership's outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

