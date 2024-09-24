Invitation Homes To Pay $48 Mln Settlement Amid FTC Action For Consumer Misconduct

(RTTNews) - The Federal Trade Commission said it is taking action against Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), the largest landlord of single-family homes in the country, for a range of unlawful practices against consumers. These include misleading renters about lease costs, charging undisclosed junk fees, failing to inspect homes before residents moved in, and unfairly withholding security deposits upon move-out.

Invitation Homes has agreed to a proposed settlement that mandates the company pay $48 million to refund consumers harmed by its actions. The settlement will also require the corporate landlord to clearly disclose its leasing prices, establish fair policies and procedures for handling security deposit refunds, and cease other unlawful behaviors.

The FTC's complaint alleges that Invitation Homes advertised monthly rental rates that failed to include mandatory junk fees that could total more than $1,700 yearly. Consumers looking for rental houses paid nonrefundable fees—including application fees up to $55 and reservation fees up to $500—based on the deceptively advertised rates. Consumers learned that the price would be higher than advertised only when they received a copy of their lease, and sometimes not even until after they signed the lease. These undisclosed fees ranged from "services" such as "smart home" technology and "utility management," to air filter delivery and internet packages. Renters could not opt out of paying these fees. Since 2019, Invitation Homes has collected more than $18 million in application fees alone for deceptively priced houses.

Between 2021 and June 2023, the complaint alleges, Invitation Homes charged consumers tens of millions of dollars in junk fees as part of their monthly rental payments. The complaint cites a 2019 email from Invitation Homes' CEO calling on the senior vice president responsible for overseeing the company's fee program to "juice this hog" by making the smart home fee mandatory for renters.

The complaint also points to multiple times the company actively chose not to disclose the fees prior to consumers paying nonrefundable application and reservation fees, despite the company receiving numerous complaints about the fees after renters learned their actual monthly lease prices were higher than advertised.

