Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shareholders have enjoyed a 51% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 42% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Invitation Homes moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Invitation Homes share price is up 13% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 51% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 60.30, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:INVH Earnings Per Share Growth October 6th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Invitation Homes has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Invitation Homes stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Invitation Homes' TSR for the last 5 years was 67%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Invitation Homes shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 9.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 18%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Invitation Homes has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

