Invitation Homes (INVH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.65, changing hands as low as $33.34 per share. Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.49 per share, with $36.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.56. The INVH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

