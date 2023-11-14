Invitation Homes (INVH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.97, changing hands as high as $33.51 per share. Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $28.49 per share, with $36.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.08. The INVH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
