Invitation Homes Inc.'s (NYSE:INVH) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 23% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Invitation Homes' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Invitation Homes is:

2.4% = US$205m ÷ US$8.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Invitation Homes' Earnings Growth And 2.4% ROE

As you can see, Invitation Homes' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.1%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Invitation Homes grew its net income at a significant rate of 67% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Invitation Homes' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:INVH Past Earnings Growth June 11th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Invitation Homes''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Invitation Homes Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Invitation Homes' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Invitation Homes is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Invitation Homes has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Invitation Homes' future ROE will be 2.8% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Invitation Homes certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

