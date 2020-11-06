Dividends
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.97, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INVH was $28.97, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.70 and a 85.23% increase over the 52 week low of $15.64.

INVH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). INVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports INVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .8%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INVH as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)
  • SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REZ with an decrease of -1.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INVH at 4.73%.

