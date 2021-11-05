Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.7, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INVH was $40.7, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.48 and a 50.13% increase over the 52 week low of $27.11.

INVH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). INVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports INVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.28%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to INVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INVH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 9.16% over the last 100 days. REZ has the highest percent weighting of INVH at 4.82%.

