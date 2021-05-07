Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.92, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INVH was $34.92, representing a -0.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.18 and a 53.46% increase over the 52 week low of $22.76.

INVH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). INVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports INVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.69%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INVH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 19.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INVH at 5.5%.

