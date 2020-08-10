Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.2, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INVH was $30.2, representing a -7.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.70 and a 93.09% increase over the 52 week low of $15.64.

INVH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). INVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.33. Zacks Investment Research reports INVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.07%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INVH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INVH as a top-10 holding:

NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)

iShares Trust iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 18.84% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of INVH at 5.8%.

