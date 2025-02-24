INVITATION HOMES Earnings Preview: Recent $INVH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INVITATION HOMES ($INVH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $667,029,071 and earnings of $0.18 per share.
INVITATION HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of INVITATION HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 11,903,907 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $380,567,906
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 4,970,172 shares (-90.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,896,398
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,661,213 shares (+74.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,018,979
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,870,432 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,737,711
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 3,400,874 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,914,817
- RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD removed 2,861,129 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,470,294
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,557,668 shares (+135685.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,768,645
