Invitation Homes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INVH

In trading on Friday, shares of Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.05, changing hands as high as $34.59 per share. Invitation Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.13 per share, with $37.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.55. The INVH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.