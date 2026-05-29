Invitation Home (INVH) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Invitation Home (INVH). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Invitation Home due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Invitation Home before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Invitation Homes’Q1 FFO Meets Estimates as Revenues Top on Homebuilding

Invitation Homes reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $0.48, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core FFO was unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues climbed 8.8% year over year to $734.11 million and beat the consensus mark by 6.58%. The quarter reflected firm operating momentum, with higher blended rentals and leasing trends improving in April.

Invitation Homes’ Revenue Beat Comes From a Broader Mix

The top-line outperformance was aided by growth in core property revenues and incremental contributions from homebuilding activities. Rental revenues increased to $597.70 million from $585.19 million a year ago, while other property income rose to $72.82 million from $67.88 million.

A notable change in the revenue mix was the addition of $43.75 million in homebuilding revenues, which was absent in the prior-year quarter. Management fee revenues declined year over year to $19.85 million from $21.41 million, but the combination of rental, other income and homebuilding supported overall revenue strength.

Invitation Homes Witnesses a Rise in Expenses

On the cost side, property operating and maintenance expenses increased 5.8% year over year to $251.13 million. The company also reported a higher interest expense of $95.31 million, up 13.1% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting a heavier financing cost backdrop.

Invitation Homes’ Same-Store Results Show Rent Resilience

Operationally, the Same-Store portfolio posted a 1.6% year-over-year increase in core revenues, aided by a 2.2% rise in the average monthly rent and a 10.3% jump in other income, net of resident recoveries. Those gains were partially offset by a moderation in occupancy versus the year-ago period. Same-store occupancy declined to 96.3% from 97.2% in the prior year period.

Leasing spreads remained mixed. Same-Store renewal rent growth was 3.7%, while Same-Store new lease rent growth was (3%), resulting in blended rent growth of 1.6%. Management noted preliminary April Same-Store blended rent growth of about 2.3%, including a return to positive new lease rent growth for the month.

Invitation Homes Accelerates Capital Returns and Sales

Capital allocation was active in the quarter. Invitation Homes repurchased 17.1 million shares for approximately $439 million under its share repurchase program.

The company also leaned into home sales. It was a net seller of 222 wholly owned homes, generating net proceeds of about $116 million.

Invitation Homes’ Balance Sheet

Invitation Homes exited the first quarter of 2026 with total liquidity of $1.3 billion, including unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Secured and unsecured debt aggregated $8.87 billion as of March 31, 2026, and its Net Debt/TTM adjusted EBITDAre was 5.6X.

Invitation Homes Maintains Its 2026 Outlook and Key Assumptions

Invitation Homes maintained its previously disclosed full-year 2026 outlook. It continues to expect core FFO per share of $1.90-$1.98.

Underlying assumptions call for Same-Store core revenues growth of 1.3%-2.5% alongside Same-Store core operating expenses growth of 3%-4%, implying Same-Store NOI growth of 0.3%-2%. The framework also includes planned capital recycling, with wholly owned dispositions projected at $450-$650 million and wholly owned acquisitions at $150-$350 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a upward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Invitation Home has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Invitation Home has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Invitation Home belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Another stock from the same industry, Equity Residential (EQR), has gained 1.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Equity Residential reported revenues of $779.85 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.5%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares with $0.95 a year ago.

Equity Residential is expected to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.8%.

Equity Residential has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.