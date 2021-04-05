Markets
Invitae Reports Investment Of $1.15 Bln In Convertible Senior Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Invitae (NVTA) said a small group of investors, led by SB Management, a subsidiary of Softbank Group Corp., will make an investment of $1.15 billion in convertible senior notes. The investors will purchase a total aggregate principal amount of $1.15 billion in Convertible Senior Notes due 2028. The Notes will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share of the company's common stock. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2028 and will bear 1.5% interest per year.

Sean George, CEO of Invitae, said: "This investment will help us continue to fuel our growth, including expanding our platform, services and menu through both in-house development and the addition of complementary companies and technologies as we work to build a differentiated platform uniquely capable of driving the transition to personalized medicine."

