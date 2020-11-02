Invitae (NVTA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Invitae Corporation NVTA is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 5, after market close.

In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 24.2%.

Let’s take a look at how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

Over the last few quarters, genetic testing, one of Invitae’s key business segments, has been consistently delivering robust results, a trend which is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

Lately, the company has been witnessing a rise in the number of oncology patients undergoing genetic testing. In the second quarter of 2020, the company accessioned more than 120000 samples for genetic testing, which reflected a strong year-over-year increase. The company also reported solid billable volume growth in the second quarter. This trend is expected to have continued in the third quarter of 2020.

Strong volume growth across all segments, particularly in reproductive tests and biopharma programs, is expected to have driven third-quarter results.

The company’s non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) using maternal cell-free DNA has been strengthening its portfolio of comprehensive women's health genetic testing services lately. This is expected to show on third-quarter results.

Per management, Invitae is focused on investing in widening its genome network and signing biopharma partnerships, thereby strengthening the capabilities of the platform within this network. In the second quarter alone, the company added 16 new biopharma partnerships, reaching the total number of partners to more than 105. This is likely to have contributed to third-quarter revenues.

In June, the company signed a definitive agreement with ArcherDX to bring liquid biopsy, tissue profiling and cancer screening capabilities to Invitae's platform. This is expected to have driven third-quarter performance.

The company launched direct channel services in Canada for carrier screening in early pregnancy as well as cancer and cardiovascular disease testing in the second quarter. This development is also likely to reflect in third-quarter results.

Invitae Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Invitae Corporation price-eps-surprise | Invitae Corporation Quote

The acquisitions of YouScript and Genelex, closed in March 2020, are expected to have strengthened Invitae’s position in the pharmacogenomics market in the third quarter.

However, the trend of increasing operating expenses is likely to have impacted revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues of $61.5 million indicates growth of 8.8% from the prior-year quarter figure. Also, the consensus mark for loss stands at 60 cents.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see.

Earnings ESP: Invitae has an Earnings ESP of -3.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH has an Earnings ESP of +4.10% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH has an Earnings ESP of +9.65% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.