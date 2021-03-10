Invitae (NVTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Invitae (NVTA) closed at $38.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the genetic testing company had lost 26.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVTA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.58, up 27.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $103.16 million, up 60.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.22 per share and revenue of $469.56 million, which would represent changes of +20.14% and +68.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.68% lower within the past month. NVTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

