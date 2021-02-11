Invitae (NVTA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invitae (NVTA) closed at $51.09, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the genetic testing company had gained 1.11% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.33% in that time.

NVTA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NVTA to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $97.87 million, up 47.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.53% higher within the past month. NVTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

