Invitae (NVTA) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Invitae (NVTA) closed the most recent trading day at $47.69, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.54, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $97.72 million, up 47.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.16% lower. NVTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

