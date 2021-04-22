Invitae (NVTA) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invitae (NVTA) closed at $35.96, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the genetic testing company had lost 16.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVTA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NVTA to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.01 million, up 58.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.33 per share and revenue of $458.2 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.19% and +64.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.01% lower. NVTA currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invitae Corporation (NVTA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.