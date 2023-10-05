Invitae (NVTA) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 1.88

The average one-year price target for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has been revised to 1.88 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 1.73 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 191.38% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitae. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 10.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTA is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.56% to 198,203K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 32,263K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,331K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 16.97% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 19,358K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,211K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 16,910K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 16,910K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVTA by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 8,881K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invitae Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

itae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.