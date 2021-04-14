Invitae (NVTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Invitae (NVTA) closed at $39.07, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the genetic testing company had lost 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVTA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NVTA to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.01 million, up 58.77% from the prior-year quarter.

NVTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.33 per share and revenue of $458.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.19% and +64.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVTA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% lower within the past month. NVTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVTA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

