Invitae Corp (NVTA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.28, changing hands as high as $23.39 per share. Invitae Corp shares are currently trading up about 14.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVTA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.10 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.