Markets
NVTA

Invitae 2021 Revenue Up Approx. 64%; Billable Volumes Up 76% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Invitae Corporation (NVTA) reported preliminary 2021 revenue of more than $458 million, an approximate 64 percent increase from $279.6 million, prior year. Billable volume was more than 1.16 million in 2021, an approximate 76 percent increase from billable volume of 659,000 in 2020. The company ended the year with more than 17,500 active healthcare provider accounts.

"We are encouraged by the acceleration of our business in 2021, particularly in light of the direct and indirect impacts on the healthcare system throughout the year," said Sean George, co-founder and CEO of Invitae.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular