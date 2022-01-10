Invitae 2021 Revenue Up Approx. 64%; Billable Volumes Up 76% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Invitae Corporation (NVTA) reported preliminary 2021 revenue of more than $458 million, an approximate 64 percent increase from $279.6 million, prior year. Billable volume was more than 1.16 million in 2021, an approximate 76 percent increase from billable volume of 659,000 in 2020. The company ended the year with more than 17,500 active healthcare provider accounts.

"We are encouraged by the acceleration of our business in 2021, particularly in light of the direct and indirect impacts on the healthcare system throughout the year," said Sean George, co-founder and CEO of Invitae.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.