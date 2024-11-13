Invion Ltd. Advances in Cancer Therapy Innovations

Invion Ltd. (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Ltd. is pioneering the next generation of photodynamic therapy (PDT) aimed at combating cancers and infectious diseases. As a company listed on the ASX, Invion is drawing interest from investors looking for cutting-edge developments in medical treatments. This innovation aligns with the growing demand for advanced therapeutic solutions in the healthcare market.

