Invion Limited Expands Share Issuance and Growth Plans

Invion (AU:IVX) has released an update.
Invion Limited has issued over half a million shares at $0.180 each, as part of its ongoing financial activities to support its development of the innovative Photosoft technology, aimed at treating various cancers. The company, listed on the ASX, is also exploring expansion opportunities with RMW Cho Group Limited to broaden the application of its pioneering photodynamic therapy. These strategic moves highlight Invion’s commitment to advancing cutting-edge cancer treatments.
