Invion Begins Promising Skin Cancer Treatment Trial

December 02, 2024 — 06:04 pm EST

Invion (AU:IVX) has released an update.

Invion Limited has initiated its Phase I/II trial for a new non-melanoma skin cancer treatment using their innovative drug INV043, which promises effective results with minimal side effects compared to traditional methods. The trial, conducted in Queensland, aims to offer an alternative to surgery, which often results in scarring and pain. This development is part of Invion’s broader strategy to leverage positive findings from previous cancer trials to expand into other cancer treatments.

