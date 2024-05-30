Invinity Energy Systems Shareholding Shift

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC has experienced a notable change in its shareholding structure, with Johnson Chiang from Fremont, California, crossing a significant threshold on May 24, 2024. As a result, Chiang’s share of voting rights has decreased from 3.15% to 1.37%, amounting to a total of 6,019,612 voting rights in the company.

