Invinity Energy Systems Share Ownership Shift

Invinity Energy Systems (GB:IES) has released an update.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC’s voting rights decreasing to 1.76% on May 24, 2024. This change from a previous notification of 4.18% represents a substantial shift in the company’s shareholder structure.

