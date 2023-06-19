Invictus may sell stake in Zimbabwe oil and gas project

By Nyasha Chingono

HARARE, June 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Invictus Energy IVZ.AX may sell a stake in its Zimbabwean oil and gas project if its appraisal drilling campaign confirms commercially viable discoveries, managing director Scott Macmillan said.

Invictus last month said a mud gas analysis from its Mukuyu-1 exploration well drilled last year confirmed the presence of light oil, gas condensate and helium at the Cabora Bassa project in northern Zimbabwe.

Invictus will start drilling a second well, Mukuyu-2, during the third quarter of this year. If this appraisal well confirms that the discovery can be exploited profitably, the company plans to bring new partners into the project.

"Invictus will be seeking to divest a portion of our 80% equity in the project and bring in a strategic industry partner to fund our share of the development as is common in the industry," Macmillan told Reuters in an interview.

Invictus has recently raised A$35.4 million ($24.24 million) through a share purchase plan and private placement to fund the second phase of its Cabora Bassa exploration and appraisal campaign.

Macmillan said Invictus would consider listing on Zimbabwe's United States dollar-only Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

"It is a logical step for Invictus to have a listing on the VFEX with our presence in the country and we will seek to complete a listing when the timing is right for us to do so," Macmillan said.

($1 = 1.4605 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono Editing by Christina Fincher)

((NyashaMark.Chingono@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.