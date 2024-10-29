Invictus Energy’s AGM: Key Resolutions on the Agenda

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Gabriel Chiappini, and approval for potential equity issuance. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial in shaping the company’s future strategies.

