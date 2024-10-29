News & Insights

Stocks

Invictus Energy Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and have their say on the company’s future direction, with proxy voting options available for those unable to attend in person.

For further insights into AU:IVZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVCTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.