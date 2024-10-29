Invictus Energy Prepares for Key Shareholder Meeting

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and have their say on the company’s future direction, with proxy voting options available for those unable to attend in person.

