Invictus Capital Blazes Trail For Bitcoin Portfolio Gains

With the bitcoin price shooting up in 2021, many new investors are looking for a way to get in on the bonanza. But with this world being so new to many investors, and moving so fast to boot, it can be daunting to look for a safe way to set up an investment portfolio.

Luckily, Invictus Capital is on the scene, helping to develop a swathe of bold new investment opportunities for cryptocurrency market exposure. Opening its doors in 2017, Invictus Capital has launched seven unique funds to plug users into the world of Bitcoin and beyond. In 2021 alone, it has increased its assets under management (AUM) by 81 percent, to over $100 million. Running down the list, each of Invictus’ funds have their own strengths and are suitable for beefing up portfolios of all shapes and sizes.

Crypto10 Hedged

A real favorite among Invictus customers, Crypto10 Hedged is a newer fund designed to manage risk and offer clients ease of use compared to Crypto20, Invictus’ first offering. Both of these funds track the top cryptocurrencies, weighted relative to market capitalization. Crypto10 Hedged is carefully managed by data scientists, to ensure that customers don’t have to keep an eye on it constantly. During bull markets, it stays strong in cryptocurrency, and when the market takes a downturn it hedges into interest-bearing cash holdings. This allows investors to easily weather through all sorts of calamities, and makes Crypto10 Hedged an attractive and approachable choice for those new to the space.

The Invictus Bitcoin Alpha (IBA)

Unlike Invictus’ other funds, which tend to mitigate risk through diversification, IBA offers investors favorable risk-adjusted exposure to bitcoin — making it an incredible option for those looking to make some serious gains in the medium to long term. The fund generated a return of 24.18 percent this March, with full expectations of outperforming the value of bitcoin over a full market cycle.

Essentially, the strategy for IBA is to provide some extra user protection against market volatility, purchasing put options on a monthly basis as a form of insurance and funding these puts through the sale of call options. This strategy limits downside in any given month to 10 percent, but also means that there is a cap on gains in any calendar month in the region of 30 percent. Backtesting over both bull and bear market conditions has shown the strength of this strategy with gains made during market corrections easily offsetting the impact of gains being capped in bullish months.

Ultimately, the fund offers investors a favorable risk-adjusted return profile for this highly volatile asset, and offers a surefire way to strengthen a cryptocurrency portfolio, helping it weather all market conditions.

A Wealth Of Funds

Invictus Capital also offers several other funds, with less direct exposure to bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Invictus Margin Lending, for example, is not itself correlated with the price of cryptocurrencies, but rather involves making loans to external cryptocurrency traders. Invictus’ customers invest to fund these loans, with returns easily outstripping traditional fixed income investments, especially as the cryptocurrency market itself becomes more volatile — the annualized return has been a jaw dropping 20 percent over 2021 to date. Invictus also offers funds for venture capital investment in blockchain-focused companies, as well as other assets like renewable energy and gold.

In short, Invictus Capital offers a wide range of products and services for investors looking to dip their toe into the dazzling world of crypto assets. Whether you’re looking for crypto asset exposure or safer returns, over the long or even short term, Invictus Capital has an option tailored to fit you.

To further investigate Invictus’ fund offerings, visit its website. For additional guidance on constructing an Invictus portfolio that suits your investment needs, this guide will help.

Invictus Capital also offers an innovative program that allows you to lock up your investments to generate additional returns in the form of ICAP tokens, learn more here.

