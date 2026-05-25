INVH Stock Up 11.4% in Three Months: Will the Momentum Last?

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH shares have risen 11.4% over the past three months against the industry's fall of 2.2%.

The company should benefit from its scaled single-family rental portfolio in infill markets across the Western United States, the Sunbelt and Florida, supported by steady resident demand and improving leasing trends.INVH’s builder relationships and growing construction lending program broaden its capital-light growth options. Technology and value-added services remain an incremental net operating income (NOI) lever. A disciplined capital allocation strategy supports future growth endeavors.

Last month, Invitation Homes reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.48, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The quarter reflected firm operating momentum, with higher blended rentals.

Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share revised northward by a cent over the past month to $1.95.



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Factors Behind INVH's Stock Price Surge: Will This Trend Last?

Invitation Homes targets infill locations in high-growth markets with desirable neighborhoods and limited land for new supply. The company continues to lean on an asset-light approach by partnering with homebuilders for build-to-rent deliveries and by using its ResiBuilt platform as an in-house development general contractor. INVH is also reducing its forward purchase commitments and shifting part of its growth toolkit toward construction lending. As of March 31, 2026, the company has binding purchase agreements with certain homebuilders to acquire around 556 newly constructed single-family homes over the next few years, with remaining commitments of around $370 million.

Invitation Homes continues to invest in technology and process enhancements to improve the resident experience and support margins. In first-quarter 2026, other property income increased 10.3% year over year, helping same-store core revenues rise 1.6% despite lower occupancy.

Management remains focused on an investment-grade balance sheet and returning capital when pricing is attractive. As of March 31, 2026, Invitation Homes had $1.304 billion of available liquidity and net debt/TTM adjusted EBITDAre of 5.6X. The company repurchased 17.1 million shares for about $439 in the first quarter and received a new $500 million authorization in late April 2026. With long-term credit ratings of BBB (Stable outlook) from Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services, BBB+ (Stable outlook) from Fitch Ratings and Baa2 (Stable outlook) from Moody’s, Invitation Homes enjoys access to debt at favorable rates. The company is well-positioned to bank on growth scopes.

Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticement for REIT investors, and INVH remains committed to that. The company has increased its dividend five times in the last five years, and its five-year annualized dividend growth rate was 12.76%, which is encouraging. Invitation Homes maintained its full-year 2026 core FFO outlook of $1.90-$1.98. This level of earnings visibility supports dividend coverage as the company balances repurchases, dispositions and selective investment.

Key Risks for INVH

Elevated supply and housing alternatives limit pricing power for Invitation Homes. Expense growth and leverage can restrain margins and flexibility over time.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Tower AMT and Cousins Properties CUZ, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $10.95, which indicates year-over-year growth of 1.8%.

The consensus estimate for CUZ’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, which calls for a 3.2% increase from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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