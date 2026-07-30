INVH Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on NOI Growth, Revenues Top, '26 View Up

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH reported second-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of 51 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The figure increased 5% from a year earlier.

The results benefited from net operating income (NOI) growth, higher lease rates, the ResiBuilt acquisition and $49.46 million of homebuilding revenues. Same-store NOI advanced 1.5%.The company raised its 2026 core FFO per share guidance.

Total revenues improved 9.7% year over year to $747.55 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 4.7%.

INVH's Broader Revenue Mix Supports Growth

Rental revenues increased 1.8% year over year to $602.99 million, while other property income climbed 13.2% to $75.37 million. These gains offset an 11.5% decline in management fee revenues to $19.74 million.

Homebuilding activities added a new source of growth following the ResiBuilt acquisition in January 2026. However, the associated cost of sales totaled $42.22 million, indicating that the business contributed less to profitability than its top-line impact alone suggests.

Invitation Homes Posts Steady Same-Store Gains

The same-store portfolio comprised 77,326 homes, representing 90.4% of the total portfolio. Core revenues grew 1.6%, primarily driven by a 2% increase in the average monthly rent, partly offset by a 20-basis-point decline in average occupancy.

Average occupancy was 97.1%, while bad debt remained stable at 0.6% of gross rental revenues. The turnover rate improved to 5.7% from 6.2%, supporting leasing stability despite slower rent growth compared with the prior-year quarter.

INVH's New Lease Spreads Return to Positive

Renewal rent growth was 3.3%, down from 4.7% a year ago. New lease rent growth moderated to 1.1% from 2.1%, resulting in blended rent growth of 2.7% compared with 4% in the prior-year period.

Still, the new lease result marked a notable sequential improvement from the 3% decline recorded in the first quarter. Average monthly rent reached $2,480, up from $2,431 a year earlier and $2,471 in the preceding quarter.

INVH Accelerates Dispositions and Buybacks

The company sold 657 wholly owned homes for gross proceeds of approximately $309 million and acquired 196 homes for about $74 million. It generated roughly $234 million in net disposition proceeds, which supported share repurchases and debt reduction.

INVH repurchased nearly 3.5 million shares during the quarter for approximately $100 million. Since December 2025, the company has bought back 22.8 million shares for $600 million. It retained $400 million under its current repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

INVH Maintains Ample Financial Flexibility

Invitation Homes ended June with $1.55 billion of available liquidity. Total indebtedness was $8.59 billion, of which 83.8% was unsecured, and 92.4% was fixed-rate or swapped to fixed-rate debt. Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4X, below the targeted range of 5.5X-6X.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the company completed a $500 million offering of 4.95% senior notes due in 2032. The proceeds were used to reduce a secured debt obligation maturing in June 2027, extending the weighted average debt maturity and reducing secured borrowings.

Invitation Homes Raises Its 2026 Outlook

Invitation Homes raised its full-year 2026 core FFO guidance to $1.92-$1.98 per share, lifting the midpoint by a penny to $1.95. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $1.95, which lies within the guided range.

The company narrowed its same-store core revenue growth outlook to 1.5%-2.3% and its NOI growth range to 0.4%-1.9%, leaving both midpoints unchanged. It raised its wholly owned disposition target to $750-$950 million from a prior midpoint of $550 million, reflecting favorable private-market valuations.

INVH’s Zacks Rank

Currently, INVH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Invitation Home Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Invitation Home price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Invitation Home Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Equity Residential EQR reported second-quarter 2026 normalized FFO per share of $1.02, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. The figure improved 3% year over year.

Results reflected higher same-store NOI supported by strong physical occupancy and better-than-anticipated renewal rates achieved.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported second-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80. Favorable same-store residential revenues and expense results drove the FFO outperformance.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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