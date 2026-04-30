INVH Q1 FFO Meets Estimates as Revenues Top on Homebuilding

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.48, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core FFO was unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues climbed 8.8% year over year to $734.11 million and beat the consensus mark by 6.58%. The quarter reflected firm operating momentum, with higher blended rentals and leasing trends improving in April.

INVH’s Revenue Beat Comes From a Broader Mix

The top-line outperformance was aided by growth in core property revenues and incremental contributions from homebuilding activities. Rental revenues increased to $597.70 million from $585.19 million a year ago, while other property income rose to $72.82 million from $67.88 million.

A notable change in the revenue mix was the addition of $43.75 million in homebuilding revenues, which was absent in the prior-year quarter. Management fee revenues declined year over year to $19.85 million from $21.41 million, but the combination of rental, other income and homebuilding supported overall revenue strength.

Invitation Homes Witnesses a Rise in Expenses

On the cost side, property operating and maintenance expenses increased 5.8% year over year to $251.13 million. The company also reported a higher interest expense of $95.31 million, up 13.1% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting a heavier financing cost backdrop.

INVH’s Same-Store Results Show Rent Resilience

Operationally, the Same-Store portfolio posted a 1.6% year-over-year increase in core revenues, aided by a 2.2% rise in the average monthly rent and a 10.3% jump in other income, net of resident recoveries. Those gains were partially offset by a moderation in occupancy versus the year-ago period. Same-store occupancy declined to 96.3% from 97.2% in the prior year period.

Leasing spreads remained mixed. Same-Store renewal rent growth was 3.7%, while Same-Store new lease rent growth was (3%), resulting in blended rent growth of 1.6%. Management noted preliminary April Same-Store blended rent growth of about 2.3%, including a return to positive new lease rent growth for the month.

Invitation Homes Accelerates Capital Returns and Sales

Capital allocation was active in the quarter. INVH repurchased 17,101,046 shares for approximately $439 million under its share repurchase program.

The company also leaned into home sales. It was a net seller of 222 wholly owned homes, generating net proceeds of about $116 million.

INVH’s Balance Sheet

Invitation Homes exited the first quarter of 2026 with total liquidity of $1.3 billion, including unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Secured and unsecured debt aggregated $8.87 billion as of March 31, 2026, and its Net Debt/TTM adjusted EBITDAre was 5.6X.

INVH Maintains Its 2026 Outlook and Key Assumptions

Invitation Homes maintained its previously disclosed full-year 2026 outlook. It continues to expect core FFO per share of $1.90-$1.98. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.94, which lies within the guided range.

Underlying assumptions call for Same-Store core revenues growth of 1.3%-2.5% alongside Same-Store core operating expenses growth of 3%-4%, implying Same-Store NOI growth of 0.3%-2%. The framework also includes planned capital recycling, with wholly owned dispositions projected at $450-$650 million and wholly owned acquisitions at $150-$350 million.

INVH’s Zacks Rank

Currently, INVH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Invitation Home Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Invitation Home price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Invitation Home Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

Essex Property Trust Inc. ESS reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $4.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 by 2.5%. The figure improved 2.3% from $3.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected favorable growth in same-property NOI and higher occupancy.

AvalonBay Communities AVB reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.83, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80.

AVB’s same-store economic occupancy held at 96.1%, underscoring steady demand heading into the peak leasing season. The quarter benefited from incremental development NOI and commercial NOI.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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